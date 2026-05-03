Luke Combs Shotguns a Beer With Peyton Manning & Tennessee Football Legends at His Knoxville Show

Luke Combs knows how to get a crowd riled up. During the Knoxville, Tennessee, stop of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, the country star got the audience cheering with a non-musical spectacle.

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As thousands of fans watched on at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, Combs welcomed out the school’s former quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Joey Aguilar, and Al Wilson, as well as its current head coach, Josh Heupel.

The crowd went nuts at the sight of the Vols icons, and the cheers only increased when the men all shotgunned a beer together.

Luke Combs shotguns a beer with Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel, Joey Aguilar and Al Wilson during his show at Neyland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/7Md3nO6MIs — Country Chord (@CountryChord) May 3, 2026

Combs kicked off his tour on March 21 in Las Vegas, one day after the release of his latest LP, The Way I Am. The North American trek will wrap in Toronto in June, before Combs brings the show to Europe. His last scheduled show is currently slated to take place in London on Aug. 1.

Luke Combs Is Giving Back

At the same time that he’s filling stadiums on his record-breaking tour, Combs decided to give back. The singer recently became interested in trading cards, and decided to turn his new hobby into a charitable initiative, Packs with Purpose.

Back in March, Combs announced that, while on the road, he’d be partnering with card shops in many cities he visited to auction off packs for a local charity.

“I think this will be a really fun way to engage with you guys, to engage with the card community, and do some good,” he said at the time.

That has already proven true. After his April 18 show in South Bend, Indiana, a local charity revealed that they were the recipient of Combs’ fundraiser.

In a post to Instagram, A Rosie Place for Children, a specialty hospital dedicated to serving families with medically fragile children, reflected on the major gift.

“We don’t have the final total yet, but we know it’s over $150,000! $150,000 raised to create a world of YES for medically fragile children and their families,” the post read. “That’s more than 200 sleepovers provided for children at no cost to families! We are in awe and overcome with gratitude.”

According to the post, Combs told the charity’s founder, “We were so glad to be able to help the children, it’s amazing what you all do there.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME