On This Day in 2012, This Former Beatle Was Nearly Involved in a Potentially Fatal Helicopter Crash (And Had No Idea at the Time)

On this day, May 3, 2012, Sir Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, were almost involved in what would have likely been a fatal helicopter crash at the couple’s East Sussex estate. And they didn’t know just how close they were to crashing at the time.

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According to reports at the time, the incident occurred when the former Beatle and Shevell were on their way home to their estate after spending some time in the West End promoting Mary McCartney’s cookbook launch. The pilot of the Sikorsky S-76C helicopter, a 55-year-old man, had become disoriented as they approached the estate due to “low cloudbase, poor visibility and rain.” The pilot lost sight of the helipad on which they were to land. Because of the lack of visibility, the pilot accidentally came about two feet away from nearby tree tops. Had the aircraft hit them, it would have caused an immediate and serious crash.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen. The pilot did a “go-around” to avoid the trees and was able to land with everyone safely at an airport close by. Following the almost-accident, the Department of Transport launched an investigation into the incident. While McCartney and Shevell didn’t comment on the debacle, it was reported by The Daily Mail that they had no idea how close they were to crashing at the time.

Helicopter Incidents Have Been Plaguing Rock Stars for Some Time

Paul McCartney isn’t the only famous musician to have a dangerous run-in with a helicopter. And he’s quite lucky to be alive, because a handful of famous musicians have died in helicopter-related accidents.

Stevie Ray Vaughan died in 1990 after the Bell 206B helicopter he was a passenger on crashed into a hill immediately after taking off. Troy Gentry of country outfit Montgomery Gentry died in 2017 while taking a helicopter tour of New Jersey, also caused by a crash. Famous 1960s music promoter Bill Graham died in 1991 in a helicopter crash in California after attending a Huey Lewis And The News concert. To put it simply, helicopters can be fairly dangerous.

While any form of transportation can be dangerous… here’s hoping McCartney takes the car more often.

Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage