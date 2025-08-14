3 Disco Songs of the 1970s That I Absolutely Hated—but Now Absolutely Love

While disco music is innocent and was created for the sheer pleasure of dancing, it is one of the more divisive genres. Why is that? Well, there are a multitude of different reasons and answers, but at its foundation, it seems people who don’t like disco music seem to think that it lacks depth. Frankly, they aren’t entirely wrong, but disco wasn’t created for intellectual stimulation; it was created for bodily stimulation.

I once was reluctant to let it loose to some ABBA or Donna Summer, but I turned over a new leaf, and I’m better off for it. So, if you’re looking to make a similar turn, check out these three songs. Because once upon a time, I hated them, but I now absolutely love them.

“Everlasting Love” by Carl Carlton

Carl Carlton‘s 1974 single, “Everlasting Love”, radiates pure joy and positivity. To be honest, if you can’t so much as tap your feet to the beat of this disco and soul song, then you might need to seek help from a licensed professional. The melody is contagiously optimistic, and as a result, you might find yourself smiling through the whole entire song.

I, too, once stuck my nose up to this song, as there is no poetic nuance, sophisticated imagery, or exestential tones. But there is a time and place for those things, and when this comes on, those things go out the window. So, turn on Carl Carlton, rid yourself of your preconceived notions, and let it fly.

“If My Friends Could See Me Now” by Linda Clifford

Just imagine you and your friends wearing ridiculous outfits in some arbitrary nightclub club dancing the night away to Linda Crafford‘s “If My Friends Could See Me Now”. This 1978 single can send you into a perpetuated state of movement and sober inebriation; it is intoxicating in all the right ways.

In short, this is the epitome of 70s disco, as it features a fast melody, background singers, woodwind instruments, and an addictive rhythm. If you are in the right state of mind and open to letting loose, this Linda Clifford song will take you prisoner.

“Tragedy” by The Bee Gees

Admit it, The Bee Gees are your guilty pleasure, too? If you answer “yes” to that question, you are far from alone, as Barry Gibb and The Bee Gees won over the country and the world with their nine disco No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Of their nine No. 1 hits, their 1979 single, “Tragedy”, just might be the best. Of course, this song is terrific to dance to. It is also terrific to sing to, as it’s perfect for an embarrassing solo singing session, either in your car or shower.

