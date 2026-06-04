4 Songs From 1975 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

The 1970s were chock full of incredible music across all genres, and 1975 in particular was no exception. This year saw countless incredible albums come out, from Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here to Queen’s A Night At The Opera to Fleetwood Mac’s eponymous release (the first to feature Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham).

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In addition to these fantastic LPs, there were plenty of radio singles—some of which came from these albums—that were permanently embedded into the brain of virtually every baby boomer. Here are some of the best. Ready to start singing?

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Kicking off this list of 1975 songs every baby boomer knows by heart is “Shining Star”, in dedication to my mom, a baby boomer who I’ve witnessed sing all the words to this specific track in the car [redacted] years later. Earth, Wind & Fire released the uplifting track in January 1975, giving everyone the rest of the year to learn the chorus, “You’re a shining star, no matter who you are, shining bright to see, what you could truly be (what you could truly be).”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

This track technically deserves an asterisk because the sheer scope of public memorization of “Bohemian Rhapsody” goes far beyond just baby boomers. (Thanks, Wayne’s World.) Nevertheless, Queen released this magnum opus on A Night At The Opera on Halloween 1975. And why wouldn’t you want to memorize this one? From the ballad-like verses to the multi-voiced B section, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is still just as much fun to sing 50 years later.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

1975 was notable for Fleetwood Mac fans in that it was the first year that the lineup featured Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, and the California folk-rockers certainly came out swinging. Nicks’ track, “Landslide”, is one of the most beloved ballads of the decade—and maybe of all time. In a testament to Nicks’ songwriting, “Landslide” is the kind of song that deepens in meaning and sentimental value the older you get, like a fine wine growing better with age.

“Black Water” by The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers released “Black Water” in November 1974. But it didn’t hit No. 1 (and thus, get memorized by the general population) until the following spring. Like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, this 1975 song was a baby boomer favorite for its multiple musical sections, one of which featured layered voices that just begged the listener to sing along. Singing with friends is great. But it’s also kind of fun to try and hit all the parts at once: “Take me by the hand (HAND) take me by the hand (LITTLE MAMA), come and dance with your—(WITH YOU ALL NIGHT LONG).”

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