4 Famous Pop Songs That Completely Changed Music Trends Overnight

These pop songs completely changed the music industry, seemingly overnight. These weren’t just momentary hits; they were earth-shattering events. Revisit these famous pop songs that were integral to the genre’s biggest movements.

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“Like A Prayer” — Madonna

Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” completely changed the topics pop artists wrote about. The genre instantly became less afraid of sexuality and brashness. Madonna and this track were the inciting incident behind that phenomenon.

“Like A Prayer” was a shock to the system back in 1989. This song not only catapulted Madonna to fame but also completely reinvigorated the pop music industry. Any modern pop artist who sings about their exploits has Madonna to thank.

“Believe” — Cher

Cher’s “Believe” brought an electronic influence into pop music in the 90s that it hadn’t had before. Prior to this song, auto-tune was a studio tool best felt but never recognized. Cher’s heavy-handed use of it created a trend in the pop industry of using it as a stylistic option.

Many of her fellow pop artists followed suit, making electronica and auto-tune into trends in pop that continue to this day. Especially in more recent years, auto-tune has found its way back into the pop mainstream.

“Royals” — Lorde

Fast-forward a couple of decades, and we have Lorde’s “Royals.” This song popularized sparse production, dark themes, and introspection. For many years, pop music was associated with the sunnier side of life. Lorde made it okay to talk about the dark times.

Countless artists followed in Lorde’s footsteps, imbuing an intimacy into the genre that it hadn’t had before. Without “Royals,” today’s modern pop scene wouldn’t be half as personal as it is. After this song, a pop artist’s merit was judged by how candid they could be about their lives.

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” pioneered “bedroom pop,” or the idea that wildly popular songs could be created outside the traditional studio format. This Eilish song subverted expectations for top-selling hits, using whispery vocals and dark harmonies to create a floor-filling beat.

This song had a quirk that many of her peers quickly adopted after it went big. Eilish has helped the pop industry spread its wings a bit, making it less afraid to go outside the box. Though still young, Eilish has proven herself a driving force in pop’s trends.

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