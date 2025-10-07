3 Duets We Wish Happended Far More Than Just Once

In the music business, duets seemingly accomplish two things. First off, they create an incredibly original product by infusing the creative powers of the individuals participating. Secondly, they attract a lot of attention, because what is better than one superstar? Two superstars, of course. Nevertheless, these types of duets are typically a one-off collaboration. That is a shame, because we would have loved to see these three duets happen more than just once.

“Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie

David Bowie and Freddie Mercury are two of the biggest icons not just of the 1970s and 1980s, but of all time. That being said, when they dueted on “Under Pressure” in 1981, they stunned the world and pumped out an enormous hit.

Following the release of the single, “Under Pressure” peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Needless to say, we, the people, would have liked to see these parties collaborate again. However, the production of “Under Pressure” reportedly entailed some creative fiction.

“Seven Spanish Angels” by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles

Willie Nelson has always been an admirer of Ray Charles. Well, they met on an even playing field when they recorded a duet of the single “Seven Spanish Angels”. That duet was released in 1985. While it was not necessarily an unexpected duet, it was a phenomenal one. And it was one that we wish had happened more than just once.

Thanks to the names attached to the product and the sheer quality of it, “Seven Spanish Angels” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1985. It remained on the chart for 12 weeks and has since been immortalized as one of the greatest country duets of all time.

“The Prayer” by Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli

Have you ever wondered what it would sound like if two angels dueted? Well, if you listen to “The Prayer” by Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli, then you no longer have to ask yourself that question. Written and released as solo tracks for the animated film Quest for Camelot, the two later collaborated and released the single as a duet in 1999.

As you could imagine, this single was an enormous success. Not only did it have some fairly successful chart appearances, but it was also nominated for a Grammy Award. Numbers and accolades aside, this song is the essence of musical beauty.

