3 Eagles Songs With the Most Inspirational Life Lessons

Eagles are legendary in the world of country rock, with a massive discography that spans decades of genre-bending songs that are still loved today. It’s pretty obvious that the tracks

“Take It Easy”, “Hotel California”, and “Desperado” are three of their most famous sons, but have you ever considered the life lessons buried in the lyrics of these songs? Let’s explore three tales of life lessons that Eagles spun in their most popular tunes.

1. “Take It Easy”

This catchy tune has an easygoing vibe to it that has stood the test of time. The track also delivers an interesting message of optimism and resilience if you really listen to the song’s lyrics.

“Take It Easy” advises listeners to not let the challenges of life get in the way of joy. Which is, genuinely, really hard to do. This life lesson is as relevant now as it was when it was released in 1972. Sometimes, the best thing you can do in a rough situation is to let things around you unfold naturally, rather than try to control them.

2. “Hotel California”

“Hotel California” is by far Eagles’ most easy-to-identify song. Everyone knows the spooky story in the song’s lyrics at face level, but if you read between the lines, it’s truly a cautionary tale and an inspirational life lesson from Eagles.

The song is a warning against excess and the potential to lose oneself in the pursuit of material wealth and hedonistic pleasure. Superficial indulgence can catch up with you, and the song itself is a warning against losing yourself and becoming trapped in a cycle of decadence, aptly named Hotel California.

3. “Desperado”

“Desperado” has one of the most obvious life lessons out of the songs on this short list. The song is a poignant, relatable reflection on loneliness and the importance of staying authentic to who you are. The lyrics are full of soul and speak to the internal struggles that everyone must face at some point in their lives.

Embrace vulnerability, acknowledge your flaws, and always seek redemption. Those are life lessons definitely worth living by.

