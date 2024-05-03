Lee Greenwood Celebrates 40th Anniversary of “God Bless the USA” With All-Star Salute Featuring Lee Brice, Dolly Parton, & More

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Lee Greenwood released over 20 albums and charted more than 35 singles thanks to hit songs like “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going, Going, Gone”, and “Dixie Road.” While the voice behind numerous hit songs, the singer is famous for “God Bless the U.S.A.” While the song went on to define Greenwood’s career, it has been 40 years since he released the iconic hit. And wanting to honor the song and his career in music, the star released a special DVD called An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Greenwood promoted his new DVD, which went on sale, Friday, May 3. The special performance was filmed in Huntsville, Alabama, and featured performances by Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Jeff Carson, the Oak Ridge Boys, and several others. Special guests like Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, and even former President George W. Bush provided video messages of love and support for the patriotic song.

Discussing the performance, Greenwood said, “These performances were a one-time thing. We had all of these people gathered for just one event, and it was very important to me that we were able to give away two homes to two veterans — two of America’s wounded warriors — during the filming.” Always looking to give back, the singer added that he put the DVD on sale “so that if we could sell 50,000 of them — and of course we could sell much more than that — then [we’d have] the opportunity to build another home for another deserving veteran.”

Lee Greenwood Dedicated Career To Help Veterans

While not serving in the military himself, Greenwood has always made it a point to support the armed forces. “I have a lot of friends who are of [Vietnam-era veteran] age. And I always say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ It’s just been a passion of mine. And now, of course, the War on Terror has delivered so many of our soldiers home [who have been] wounded desperately.”

Showing just what they have accomplished in the last 15 years, Greenwood proudly stated, “We’ve taken initiative over the past 15 years to build homes for wounded warriors. We’ve built over 220 homes, by the way, in 15 years. And so with this new DVD coming out. It’s an initial project of mine to get [more] homes built for veterans.”

For those looking to purchase An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood, the DVD is available at leegreenwood.com.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)