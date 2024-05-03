Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson Team Up for Bar-Ready New Single “Go Home W U”

The time has finally come. Keith Urban’s new single “Go Home W U” featuring Lainey Wilson is available to stream everywhere today. There should probably be a law against having so much power in one single. Urban released his self-titled debut album in 1991, kicking off a massive career. He has notched 18 No. 1 singles. He’s also won trophy cases full of awards from the ACM and CMA and has loyal fans around the globe. Lainey Wilson has been climbing to the top for more than a decade. She’s finally found the recognition she deserves. No. 1 singles, stacks of awards, and praise from her heroes are among the highlights of the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year’s career.

“Go Home W U” is an upbeat song fit for the bar scene. Urban’s longtime fans will get exactly what they’re looking for from the release. The addition of Wilson’s deep twang and country swagger is the cherry on top of the track.

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson on “Go Home W U”

Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban spoke about their collaboration in a joint statement. “I wrote ‘Go Home W U’ in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam Sumser, and Sean Small. We had a blast writing it,” Urban recalled. “It started as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world,” he added.

“A friend of mine suggested the idea of making the song a duet and I immediately thought of Lainey,” he said of the decision to add Wilson to the song. “Besides the fact that I love her voice, she’s got the swagger and attitude that fit so well with the song,” he explained.

“Keith has been someone in the industry I’ve taken notes from for a while now,” Wilson said. “From watching him at CMA Fest every year growing up to hearing the way he treats people up and down music row. He has taught me a lot. He’s a genuine supporter of mine and I am honored to get to continue to learn from one of the best,” she added. “Getting to do a song with Keith is a notch on my belt I am very proud of.”

