3 Emotional Grunge Songs From 1991 You Haven’t Heard in a While (or You’re Hearing for the First Time)

As grunge rose in popularity in 1991, there was an overflow—occasionally evenly so—of ubiquitous alt-rock anthems from the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice In Chains. However, there are a few grunge classics you may have forgotten about. Or perhaps you’re hearing these emotional tunes from 1991 for the first time.

“Black” by Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam’s power ballad, “Black”, defines the Seattle band in many ways. First, they refused to release it as a single, even after pressure from their label, Epic Records. This foreshadowed Pearl Jam’s future war with another industry behemoth, Ticketmaster. But “Black” also features the earnest emotions of singer Eddie Vedder. He writes about the end of a relationship with a first love. And the raw confessional remains one of the band’s most beloved album tracks, even though Vedder stopped radio programmers from turning something so personal into another overplayed grunge hit.

“Say Hello 2 Heaven” by Temple Of The Dog

When Chris Cornell gathered friends to record a tribute to his late friend and Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, he certainly didn’t think he was forming a supergroup. Soundgarden weren’t household names, and Wood’s former bandmates, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, were still navigating how to move forward following Wood’s drug overdose. Gossard and Ament eventually reemerged with Pearl Jam, and Cornell’s tribute project became known as Temple Of The Dog. By the time grunge broke in 1991, Temple Of The Dog was indeed a supergroup. “Say Hello 2 Heaven”, released as the second single from the group’s self-titled and only album, showcases one of Cornell’s most emotional vocal performances as he says goodbye to his friend.

“Drain You” by Nirvana

Kurt Cobain’s love song uses a baby metaphor to describe a dependence on his partner. But if you’re looking for a sugary ode to love, this isn’t that. Cobain sings about passing chewed meat between mouths, various fluids, and sloppy lips. The track was originally called “Formula”, leaning further into the nurturing theme. And according to Cobain, “Drain You” was one of his favorite Nirvana songs. Though it was never released as an official single, it could have been. It displays Cobain’s instinct for timeless melody, with a catchiness that rivals his band’s culture-shifting anthem, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Once again, powered by Cobain’s vulnerability, lying beneath a wry metaphor.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns