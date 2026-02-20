3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Might Just Make You Cry

The 1990s needed a tissue. The decade produced so many emotional songs and songwriters that most people’s favorite CDs during the time were soaked in tear-inducing tracks. It’s like all the dread and confusion of the middle of the 20th century came out in sobs at the end of it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Her below, we wanted to highlight three songs that really exemplify that emotive dynamic. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s that might just make you curl up on your living room sofa and let out a good cry.

“A Long December” by Counting Crows from ‘Recovering The Satellites’ (1996)

Counting Crows released several handfuls of songs in the 1990s that continue to inspire fans today, decades later. But the group is one of those strange bands whose best songs are often melancholy. They’re songs you want to hear when you want to reflect on the depth of your own emotions. They’re not songs that are necessarily perfect for a party setting! But that’s okay—sometimes a good cry is all you really need to move on with your day. Let the emotions bubble, summon them, even. And then let them out. Adam Duritz can help.

“Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley from ‘Grace’ (1994)

While Jeff Buckley didn’t write the song “Hallelujah”, he did make it his own on his 1994 LP, Grace. In doing so, he imbued the song with such delicate, brittle emotion. Leonard Cohen, who penned the tune, breathed life into the lyrics. But it was a shadowy, almost stumbling feeling. Buckley, however, brought the song up to the angels. He gave the divine lyrics an almost religious reading. It’s a prayer as much as it is a sonic composition.

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day from ‘Nimrod’ (1997)

Music fans might not think of Green Day as one of those bands who would get the tears flowing, but in between their raucous rock tunes, the group knew how to get in touch with their souls. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” is one of those songs that will have you thinking about time, life choices, and what you can do to appreciate the moment more. It’s a hard thing to do, but this song, once you dry your eyes, gets you living that much better.

Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images