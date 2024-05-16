3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs by AC/DC

The Australian-born classic rock band AC/DC just has a sound. As a musical act, that’s really the hardest thing to do. To be one of those bands that, when one of your songs comes on, people just know who it is and who you are. The group with its screeching vocals and buzzy guitars is recognizable and that means money in the bank.

Videos by American Songwriter

For decades, the group has been powering stages and enlivening audiences. But along the way, they’ve written songs that will last forever. Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of those tunes. Indeed, these are three eternal AC/DC songs.

[RELATED: The 6 Best Classic Rock Songs About…Rock]

“Back in Black” from Back in Black (1980)

Released in 1980 on the album of the same name, this song features the band’s signature catchy hard guitar rock sound, gravely shrieking voice and catchy chorus. It also featured a new vocalist at the time in Brian Johnson. Written as a tribute for the band’s previous singer Bon Scott, who died suddenly earlier the same year, the song simply wails. On it, Johnson sings between big riffs,

Back in the back

Of a Cadillac

Number one with a bullet, I’m a power pack

Yes, I’m in a bang

With a gang

They’ve got to catch me if they want me to hang

‘Cause I’m back on the track

And I’m beatin’ the flack

Nobody’s gonna get me on another rap

So look at me now

I’m just makin’ my play

Don’t try to push your luck, just get out of my way

“Highway to Hell” from Highway to Hell (1979)

From the band’s 1979 album of the same name, this song takes the band’s signature sounds and superimposes them onto a song about the dark side of rock. Big drum beats meet big rock riffs meet lighting vocals and on the song, Bon Scott sings like a power plant,

I’m on the highway to hell

On the highway to hell

Highway to hell

I’m on the highway to hell

No stop signs

Speed limit

Nobody’s gonna slow me down

Like a wheel

Gonna spin it

Nobody’s gonna mess me around

Hey satan

Payin’ my dues

Playin’ in a rockin’ band

Hey mumma

Look at me

I’m on the way to the promised land

“You Shook Me All Night Long” from Back in Black (1980)

This song, which also comes from the 1980 LP Back in Black, is maybe the group’s most commercial hit, the most mainstream offering. A straight-ahead classic rock song about good times, sexual joy and a chorus that gets a whole room singing together. On the track, Johnson sounds like electrified gravel, offering,

She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean

She was the best damn woman that I ever seen

She had the sightless eyes, telling me no lies

Knocking me out with those American thighs

Taking more than her share, had me fighting for air

She told me to come, but I was already there

‘Cause the walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking

My mind was aching and we were making it

And you shook me all night long

Yeah, you shook me all night long

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images