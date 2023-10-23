The 6 Best Classic Rock Songs About…Rock

Sometimes you just want to rock. And you want to rock by putting on some rocking classic rock that you know deep in the catacombs of your soul will rock you from the tip of your head down to your socks. Yes, we know how you feel.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we culled the ultimate list of rock. These are six classic rock songs that know how to rock, will rock you, and rock anyone within rocking earshot. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the songs. ock.

[RELATED: Top 5 Rock ‘n’ Roll Songs of the 1950s]

1. “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution,” AC/DC

The song from the Australian rock band AC/DC’s 1980 album, Back in Black, hit No. 15 on the U.K. singles chart. Why? Because the Brits know how to rock! Featuring the blistering vocals from frontman Brian Johnson and the sharp electric guitar from Angus Young, this track is a bit of a slow build. But with each syllable and guitar riff, the song aims to rip you from your chair and get your rattling skeleton moving. It’s also something of a protest song against those who decry the power of rock.

2. “I Wanna Rock,” Twisted Sister

“I Wanna Rock,” from the famous Dee Snider and his band Twisted Sister, was released on the group’s 1984 LP, Stay Hungry. There is one mission for the song: to teach you through sound, tone, lyrics, and volume how to rock out with every inch of your body. It’s a song that’s perfect for the local watering hole’s jukebox or for your living room as you amp yourself up for the day.

3. “Rock and Roll All Nite,” KISS

“Rock and Roll All Night,” from KISS’ 1975 album, Dressed to Kill, is as infectious and memorable as they come. With just one utterance, the entire composition unfolds before you. As soon as you hear that signature, IIIIIIIIIII… you know what’s next: Wanna rock and roll all niiiiiiiite! And par-teeee evereeeee day! Mission accomplished.

4. “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

While Joan Jett and her Blackhearts didn’t originally write “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” they made it their own many times over. Originally written by Alan Merrill and Jake Hooker and first recorded in 1975 by the British band Arrows, Jett got her guitar-playing hands on the offering in 1981. Jett released it on the album of the same name that year. It’s another track that’s immediately knowable from the moment you hear it. Your mind knows it, your heart knows it, your soul and your bones know it too. Why? Because they all love to rock just as much as Jett.

5. “Old Time Rock & Roll,” Bob Seger

Written by George Jackson and Thomas E. Jones III with lyrics by Bob Seger, “Old Time Rock & Roll” was released on Seger’s 1978 album, Stranger in Town. The song is as much an ode to rock as it is a submission into the genre’s canon. Though you may not know Seger sings it, you’ve heard the song about a billion times, as it was made famous by Tom Cruise and the movie Risky Business. It’s a blast of a good time as it celebrates classic American music.

6. “Rock and Roll,” Led Zeppelin

Last but certainly not least, this 1971 song from Led Zeppelin’s album Led Zeppelin IV, embodies the energy, and the feelings that zip through your core as a good classic rock song enters your psyche. Robert Plant shrieks over guitars from Jimmy Page as the iconic rhythm section of John Bonham and John Paul Jones rips.

Photo by J. Strauss/WireImage