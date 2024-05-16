Jelly Roll Shares Hypes Video for ACM Awards Performance: “Can’t Wait for You To See This”

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are almost here. The show kicks off live at 8 p.m. Eastern Thursday (May 16) from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. “Queen of Country” Reba McEntire returns for a record-breaking 17th time to host. Speaking of records, first-time nominee Jelly Roll scored a nod in the Entertainer of the Year category — something a brand-new nominee has never accomplished. The “Need a Favor” singer is also slated to perform during the ceremony. And if his social media is any indication, Jelly Roll can’t wait.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Shares Rehearsal Video Ahead of ACM Awards

On Wednesday (May 15), Jelly shared clips from his ACM rehearsal to his official Instagram account.

“Just finished rehearsing for the @ACMawards and can’t wait for you to see this performance!” the “Save Me” singer wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments section to express how much they couldn’t wait either. “You’re pure talent, maximum, love, love, love you jellyroll,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan commented, “You know I’ll be watching brother.”

Who Does Jelly Think Deserves the Win?

Adding to the anticipation, Jelly Roll, 39, recently revealed plans to premiere a new song during his ACM performance. This announcement follows a trend the Tennessee native established during last year’s ACM Awards, when he premiered the live version of the Lainey Wilson duet “Save Me.”

The GRAMMY nominee’s career was only just beginning to ignite at that time. Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) did not receive a single ACM nomination in 2023. Just a short year later, the “Halfway to Hell” singer is up for four awards, including one in the prestigious Entertainer of the Year category.

[RELATED: 2024 ACM Awards: Full List of Presenters, Performers and Nominees]

However, Jelly Roll isn’t quite sure his success merits mentioning in the same breath as his fellow nominees. “I don’t think I deserve to be in the category,” he admitted to Country Heat Weekly. “I think I’m there a little bit early, and I appreciate the nod, and it means a lot that I got it, and I am truly honored. But I mean, when you look at guys like Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, they’re selling out stadiums.”

The “Wild Ones” singer said he believes the honor should go to Cody Johnson. “I don’t think anybody’s going to do more shows than him this year. I don’t think anybody works harder than him… He brings bull rider energy for 90 something minutes,” Jelly Roll said.

Featured image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio