“And Just Like That, a Star Is Born”: Watch Zach Bryan Gift Young Fan His Guitar Among a Sea of Fans

Before Zach Bryan became a big name in country music, he served in the United States Navy at the age of 17. Spending eight years in the military, he eventually transitioned to civilian life and found a home in country music. First stepping on stage in 2017, the singer has released four studio albums and continues to prove himself to be more than a top performer, but a great all-around person. Besides helping clean up Omaha, Nebraska after a tornado ripped through the area, Bryan recently shared a special moment with one of his smallest fans.

Currently helming his Quitin Time tour, Bryan was walking off stage when he noticed a small girl among the sea of fans. While walking with his guitar, he decided to stop and not only introduce himself but give her his guitar. That’s right, it has become somewhat of a common theme for the country star. Sharing a video on TikTok, the family can barely contain their excitement as Bryan hands over the guitar before walking away.

Gaining thousands of views, fans filled the comment section with love and praise for Bryan. Comments included, “Can you imagine if this girl starts playing this guitar and becomes someone with it and tells this story.” Similarly, one user stated, “and just like that, a star is born.” Another TikTok commenter added, “The way he just says ‘do you want this?’ Lol awesome! Love artists that are so cool with their fans!” Another fan noted And one even joked, “You know his stage manager is like dude u gotta stop giving away guitars it’s costing us a fortune. Lmao.”

Zach Bryan Offers Support To Tornado Victims

Besides connecting with fans, Bryan also offered his support to those victims of the tornados that ravaged the Midwest. Although he helped clean up the area, he also shared a picture of the devastation left by the tornado. He wrote on Instagram, “As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them. The band and I are standing with you guys as we are playing some shows in Omaha.”

With the tornado destroying a place he knows and loves, Bryan concluded, “I am so sorry to anyone that is having to deal with picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives. Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we’ll do all we can to help.”



