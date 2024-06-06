3 Eternal Rock Songs by The Cure

The British-born new wave rock band The Cure made headlines recently when they told retail giant Ticketmaster to change the price of entry for their 2023 tour, which resulted in the band’s biggest string of gigs to date. But that was just one more example of why the rebellious, populist group is beloved by so many.

Another reason, of course, is their music. The dreamy, droning sounds from the Hall of Fame band, fronted by Robert Smith, shows that light can come from darkness, and joy from curious sadness. Here below, we wanted to showcase a trio of songs from the group that have, and will continue to, stand the test of time. Indeed, these are three eternal songs from The Cure.

“Boys Don’t Cry” from Boys Don’t Cry (1979)

The Cure and Robert Smith have never been afraid to subvert conventions and point out silly social norms. This song is a prime example of that effort. Singing with confidence and poise, Smith pokes fun at the thought that men have to be masculine. Smith, known for wearing eye makeup, is comfortable with blurring gender rules and he does that here in this pointed track. On it, he sings of romantic remorse, offering,

I would say I’m sorry

If I thought that it would change your mind

But I know that this time

I have said too much

Been too unkind

I tried to laugh about it

Cover it all up with lies

I tried to laugh about it

Hiding the tears in my eyes

‘Cause boys don’t cry

Boys don’t cry

“Friday I’m in Love” from Wish (1992)

A song that has become not only popular with music fans but those anticipating the weekend, this song has been featured in television shows and commercials galore ever since its release in 1992. The track was an attempt by Smith to write something pop-oriented and born of pure joy. He called the song “a throw your hands in the air, let’s get happy kind of record.” And that intention certainly came through. On the song of relief, he sings,

I don’t care if Monday’s blue

Tuesday’s gray and Wednesday too

Thursday I don’t care about you

It’s Friday, I’m in love

Monday you can fall apart

Tuesday, Wednesday, break my heart

Oh, Thursday doesn’t even start

It’s Friday, I’m in love

Saturday wait

And Sunday always comes too late

But Friday never hesitate

I don’t care if Monday’s black

Tuesday, Wednesday, heart attack

Thursday never looking back

It’s Friday, I’m in love

“Just Like Heaven” from Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me (1987)

As this song begins, indelible music line after indelible music line unfold. From the syths to the guitars and then in comes Smith’s voice, Show me, show me, show me! This is truly one of those songs that seems plucked from the universe’s subconscious. How could a single human being (or a small group of them) even write this? Nevertheless, it comes from the hands of the British-born group. On the incredibly catchy track, Smith sings,

“Show me, show me, show me how you do that trick

The one that makes me scream”, she said

“The one that makes me laugh”, she said

And threw her arms around my neck

Show me how you do it

And I promise you, I promise that

I’ll run away with you

I’ll run away with you

Spinning on that dizzy edge

Kissed her face and kissed her head

Dreamed of all the different ways

I had to make her glow

“Why are you so far away?”, she said

“Why won’t you ever know that I’m in love with you

That I’m in love with you?”

