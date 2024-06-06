Adam Levine’s Return to ‘The Voice’ Has Fans Hopeful 2 Beloved Former Coaches Will Follow

While American Idol fans anxiously await to learn who the next judge will be, The Voice is wasting no time promoting their new season. Just a few weeks ago, the show announced the coaches for season 26. After Asher Havon won season 25, The Voice celebrated the singer’s win by announcing that Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay would leave the show. Leaving Reba McEntire all alone, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé decided to keep her company. Although the new season hasn’t even started, The Voice went ahead and dropped the names for season 27, and it has fans wanting more former coaches to return as Adam Levine will once again take the coach’s chair.

On Wednesday, fans of The Voice received a special treat when the show announced the new lineup for season 27, which will air in Spring 2025. The lineup of coaches will consist of John Legend, Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and none other than one of the original coaches – Levine.

the OG is back in the building. Join us in welcoming @adamlevine BACK to #TheVoice for Spring 2025! pic.twitter.com/m4E8ECBtJl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 5, 2024

While fans shared their excitement about the news, they also voiced their hopes of former coaches Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson following in Levine’s footsteps.

“I’m waiting for Niall and Kelly to come back!” one fan wrote. “Fingers crossed Niall comes back after his tour.” Another user added “Missing Kelly and Niall already” while one X user noted that they’re “So disappointed that Niall isn’t back.”

Adam Levine Shares Excitement About Returning To ‘The Voice’

While gaining over 280,000 likes, the show dropped a special video of Levine promising a memorable season as he insisted he was “well rested”. He also added he felt “bad” for other teams as he looks to snag a win on his return to The Voice. For those who might not remember, the Maroon 5 singer originally sat in one of the chairs when the show first aired. Other coaches consisted of Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Blake Shelton.

Now that Shelton is reclaiming his chair on ‘The Voice’ fans are fantasizing about a potential Levine-Shelton reunion.

Another person added, “I am so so beyond excited too with this group. Adam Levine is back! I always rooted for his team. Need Blake back to watch the drama between these 2 brothers.”

Back when Levine left the show, he shared his love for Shelton, writing, “I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

