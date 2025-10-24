3 Family-Friendly One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That We Love

Okay: pop quiz. You’ve been hired to DJ a big party. The only thing is that it’s going to be attended by families and people of all ages. What do you do? How do you create a playlist for such a wide-ranging group…? Don’t worry, we’ve got you! Below, we wanted to dive into three family-friendly 1980s one-hit wonders that are good for any occasion. Not only that, but we wanted to travel back in time to the decade of the 1980s. Why? Who doesn’t love 80s music at a party!? Indeed, these are three family-friendly one-hit wonders from the 1980s we still love.

“Pac-Man Fever” by Buckner And Garcia ‘Pac-Man Fever’ (1981)

Benefiting from the burgeoning video game craze of the late 1970s and early 1980s, which included arcades galore and titles like Pac-Man, Buckner And Garcia created a tune that would fit right in. The track, which hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, highlights the famous video game, which includes a yellow circle eating white pellets and chasing ghosts. Fun for the whole family!

“We Are The World” by USA for Africa from ‘We Are The World’ (1985)

“We Are The World” is one of the most famous one-hit wonders of the 1980s. And it might just be the greatest charity song ever written, too. The track, which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and features singers like Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, and Diana Ross, is about the world being unified. It’s about how all people share commonalities and that we should feel united in that. The proceeds made from the track went to help provide food and relief for those starving in Ethiopia. That’s someone anyone in the family can get down with.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from ‘Simple Pleasures’ (1988)

Simple songs are good songs, and this 1988 track, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a perfect example of that. It’s also a great tune for the whole family, one that uplifts and inspires adults and one that puts a smile on the faces of children. It’s probably a track you heard growing up in kindergarten! Indeed, you can’t go wrong with this classic offering.

USA for Africa “We Are the World” from ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ Film (Courtesy of Netflix)