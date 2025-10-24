Sammy Hagar Shuts Down Viral Arrest Hoax of Man Claiming To Be “The Real Red Rocker”

With countless singers and actors warning against the dangers of AI, the technology continued to prove how quickly it could manipulate a person’s identity. Over the last few weeks, social media played host to artificial videos featuring legends like Elvis, Martin Luther King Jr., and even Stephen Hawking. But recently, the red rocker himself, Sammy Hagar, watched as fans and those closest to him shared a story about a person who pretended to be him in hopes of cashing fraudulent royalty checks.

According to a Facebook Post from the Mount Vernon II News & Rumors, an individual was arrested when he tried to impersonate the singer at two banks and a vape shop. The goal for 58-year-old Ronnie Putman was to use the singer’s persona to get some quick cash. The article added, “Witnesses say Putnam even performed a brief acappella version of ‘I Can’t Drive 55’ to prove his identity.”

If that wasn’t enough, Putman claimed he was currently on tour. One of the supposed tellers noted, “He was wearing red sunglasses and smelled faintly of margarita mix, so I thought it was actually him.”

Sammy Hagar Laughs Off Stolen Identity

With authorities called, Putman took it a step further when he produced an ID that had the name “Sammy Hagar, Rock God” on it. For those still wondering, the news outlets insisted, “While there are actual news stories posted, please remember there is also rumors & parody!”

Who knows with AI these days if this is real or not, but every person I know has sent it to me, and anyone that would fall for this guy saying he's the Red Rocker probably couldn't name one of my songs. 😳 #HappyHalloween #Impersonator #Ouch pic.twitter.com/0lJY0DSi1B — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 23, 2025

Although a fake story, it appeared that some of those close to Hagar fell for the bait. The real Hagar posted a video on Twitter, stating, “Who knows with AI these days if this is real or not, but every person I know has sent it to me, and anyone that would fall for this guy saying he’s the Red Rocker probably couldn’t name one of my songs.”

While confusing those around Hagar, fans, like the singer, found the post hilarious. “There is no way he could pass for Sammy Hagar.” One comment labeled the individual “Salami Hagar.” In the end, Hagar proved that even in a world of deepfakes and digital deception, a good sense of humor was the best way to keep it real.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)