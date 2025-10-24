Tour Bus Accident Forces Country Singer To Call off New York Concert

On October 2nd, Drake White kicked off his Keep It Movin’ Tour in Lexington, Kentucky. Over the next few weeks, he planned to perform in Montana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and several other states. The tour was set to continue throughout October and November before coming to an end in December with shows in Alabama. While cruising through the tour, White announced that he needed to cancel his show in Albany, New York, on Thursday after his tour bus was involved in an accident.

Traveling to New York, White’s bus was involved in a car accident around 2:30 a.m. Sharing a video on his Instagram page, the country singer noted how both his band and crew were unharmed. While in good health, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently being treated.

Although a scary situation, White promised to make his way to the stage for his show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday. And not wanting to slow down, he will travel to New Hampshire for another show on Saturday.

Drake White Thanks Fans For Support

While not wanting to cancel the entire weekend, White appeared in high spirits. He did take a moment to thank fans for their continued support. “So thank you to the people that bought tickets to Albany. Sometimes unfortunately, these things happen as we put a lot of miles on these roads and just appreciate your thoughts and prayers for being with our bus driver, and we’ll see you down the road.”

White also added a photo of the accident, showing the windshield completely shattered. Fans rallied around the singer and his crew, writing, “Oh man, I’m sorry. Sending love to you guys and your driver!” Another person added, “My thoughts and prayers are with your bus driver and you all. See you in Hampton, NH but I understand if you decide to cancel the show. Love you all and know we care and send well wishes and prayers to you all.”

Among all the comments was also the Academy of Country Music. “The Academy is sending all of our thoughts & prayers to you and the whole crew.”

Through it all, White remained grateful for both his crew and his fans as he looked to end the year not at home but on the road.

