3 Famous Anonymous Bands and Musicians Whose Identities Are Still a Mystery

I understand the desire to remain totally anonymous as a musician or artist. When one’s face and real-life persona get involved, it might affect the authenticity or desired perception of the art itself. The following three bands and musicians certainly understand that notion, as each has remained totally (or mostly) anonymous over the years. Let’s take a look at a few very mysterious bands!

Videos by American Songwriter

Clown Core

Ever heard of Clown Core? No? Well, unless you’ve very into avant-garde jazz-noise music, you might not be familiar with their work. They’re certainly not for everyone, but they’re extremely unique. This duo became famous in the 2010s for wearing (horrifying) clown masks, putting together a live setup in the back of a van, and performing some absolutely insane music. Both members remain anonymous, years after their eponymous debut album was released in 2010. They continue to release music today, the last of which is the 2024 album Live.

There are quite a few musicians out there that fans believe make up Clown Core. Two of the most speculated include Louis Cole (Knower) and Sam Gendel. Others believe that members of Mr. Bungle are actually Clown Core, too. The duo’s true identities remain a mystery.

The Residents

Remember the eyeball helmet-wielding electronic outfit, The Residents? This avant-garde rock outfit has been active since 1969. The vast majority of the band’s revolving door of members has successfully remained anonymous. However, in 2017, the group’s co-founder and main composer, Hardy Fox, identified himself in 2017 shortly before his death. The remaining Residents are still active today, and most of their true identities remain a total mystery. Though, back in the day, fans loved to speculate. Some claimed The Beatles were part of the group, along with Les Claypool, Devo, and a number of other famous names.

Sleep Token

This famous alternative metal outfit has been around since 2016, and the majority of its many members remain a mystery. Each of them wears masks and elaborate stage costumers, and none of them speak on stage. They also avoid interviews. It’s pretty impressive that they’ve managed to go so long without confirming the identities of their members, and it’s clear they are inspired by similar rock outfits like Slipknot, Gwar, and Ghost.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns