3 Musicians Who Could Command a Crowd With Just Their Voice and a Piano 

Nowadays, we very rarely see major musicians perform simple, under-produced concerts featuring, say, just voice and piano. That is not what packs out arenas and stadiums, and it is seemingly not the typical taste of the masses. However, once upon a time, during an era that old souls now reminisce about, the most talented musicians would take the stage armed with merely their voice and their primary instrument, and control the crowd solely through talent, not pageantry.

In the glory days of subtle and uncomplicated concerts, these three musicians would command a crowd with just their voices and a piano.

Nina Simone

Nina Simone‘s style and disposition were didactic, intense, and consequently, enlightening. Through her music and other means, Simone was a civil rights activist who often brought the exterior world into the confines of the clubs she played.

When Nina Simone took the stage, there was no avoiding her, as she was not a passive entertainer, but a musician who demanded you listen and then take what you heard and turn inward. She didn’t accomplish this with some grandiose performance art. Rather, she accomplished it with her conviction and the musical expression of it.

Liberace

Without Liberace, the likes of Elton John, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, or Lady Gaga would likely look and sound completely different. While Liberace did have a very flamboyant and animated stage presence, he often would turn the heads of his audience with just himself and a piano. Liberace would create performances that matched the talent of some of the world’s finest classical composers.

Liberace could tickle the ivories like no other, and as a result, he is often considered to be one of the greatest pianists of all time. He was a pure entertainer, astonisher, and ultimately, a musician whose talents surpassed the average pop pianist.

Ray Charles

Ray Charles is one of the most influential musicians of all time, thanks in no small part to his mastery of his voice and piano. His contributions to country, pop, soul, blues, and R&B are truly incalculable, and impressively, he achieved all of them primarily sitting at a piano.

Ray Charles often utilized backing bands, but he didn’t need them to capture the attention of listeners and audiences across the world. Ray Charles could entice and allure those watching solely through his unprecedented groove and style.

