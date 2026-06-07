3 Famous Pop Songs From the 1980s That Aged Into Pure Art

These three 1980s pop songs have aged into pure art. The decades have turned these tracks from hits to incomparable masterpieces. When we look back on these tracks, we don’t hear anthems or powerhouse ballads; we hear iconography. Below, revisit these iconic, artful pop tracks, all released in the 1980s.

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“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” — Eurythmics

This new wave, electronic track is known the world over. When it was released, it was an eye-opening hit that informed an entire decade of music. Nowadays, it still has hit potential, but with an added layer of nostalgia that makes it more than an anthem.

Underneath the instantly recognizable synth beat in this song is a cynical, thought-provoking message. That fact gives this song more weight than a typical hit would have. When we really dig into the lyrics, we find a song much more introspective and affecting than its top-selling status suggests.

“Time After Time” — Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” is a nuanced love song that captures all the magic of the 80s. It earned Lauper a hit back in 1984, but it has gained even more cultural cache since then. This song is a certified masterpiece by today’s standards, stunning in its simplicity.

“Sometimes you picture me / I’m walking too far ahead / You’re calling to me, I can’t hear,” the lyrics read. This 80s track is straightforward, but it is nonetheless a stunning sentiment. The message within the lyrics is universal, keeping “Time After Time” relevant for decades.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” — Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is a rock track, but with a pop crossover appeal. Its dual intrigue is indicative of its message. Sure, this song is instantly catchy, but it’s equally thematically important, especially for the time it was released.

“Acting on your best behavior / Turn your back on Mother Nature / Everybody wants to rule the world,” the lyrics read. This song perfectly captured Cold War anxieties and continues to resonate today. The thirst for power is something every generation has witnessed in one way or another. This song is an evergreen meditation on that idea. This song is much more than a hit. It’s a stunning piece of cultural, political art.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)