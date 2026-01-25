3 Famous Songs About America That Were Written by Non-Americans

Non-Americans pen songs about America all the time. However, the following three songs might just be the most famous examples, with some even leaning toward patriotic. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“God Bless America” by Irving Berlin (1939)

How about a very old classic? “God Bless America” was written by Irving Berlin during the first War War, around 1918. He would later revise the song as the world began to delve into World War II, around 1938. This patriotic tune became a hit for a singer named Kate Smith in 1959, and it remains a classic today. Interestingly enough, Berlin was a Russian-born individual who moved to the US at the age of five and eventually became a naturalized US citizen. Berlin also served in the US Army during World War I.

“Englishman In New York” by Sting (1988)

The Police’s Sting dropped this jazzy reggae-rock song back in 1988 from his album Nothing Like The Sun. Some seriously talented musicians and instrumentalists are featured on this song, from Branford Marsalis on the sax to Manu Katché on the drums. Sting penned this song about the eccentric yet complicated queer icon Quentin Crisp, who was the “Englishman” in the title of the song. Crisp was born in Surrey, England, and famously lived in Manhattan’s East Village for a time. While the song is mainly about Grisp, “Englishman In New York” is also an ode to being an immigrant in the United States’ most well-known city. Sting, likewise, is not American and was born in Northumberland, England.

“America” by Razorlight (2006)

Remember this soft rock gem from 2006? Razorlight had a hit on their hands with this indie rock classic, which became a No. 1 hit in the UK. “America” is a bit of a controversial entry on our list of songs about America written by non-Americans, as some critics found the English band’s attempt to touch on American politics and influence in bad taste. Either way, “America” was a hefty hit in the UK and Europe. This song is about being a young person outside of the US, watching television, and witnessing “panic” and “trouble” across the pond. The members of Razorlight hail from London, England.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images