3 Fan-Loved Deep Cuts That Famous Classic Rock Musicians Haven’t Played Live in Years

In the mood for some classic rock deep cuts you’ll probably never hear live again? The following three songs haven’t been performed by their makers in years or even decades. Let’s take a look!

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“Queen Jane Approximately” from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ (1965)

Can any song from Highway 61 Revisited be considered a deep cut? If we’re going to judge “deep cuts” by whether or not they get a spot in someone’s setlist, then “Queen Jane Approximately” fits the bill. According to setlist.fm, Bob Dylan hasn’t performed “Queen Jane Approximately” since a November 2013 concert in Rome, Italy. It’s a shame, because this is a really great song, one with a garage rock flair that is nestled in the middle of the album. The song was also the B-side of the single “One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later)” and has been covered by the likes of The Four Seasons and Grateful Dead.

“Factory Girl” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Beggar’s Banquet’ (1968)

The Rolling Stones’ touring and performing days are likely over for good now. But even if they were still up and running, fans would likely still never hear “Factory Girl” from the stage. The band stopped playing the song after a 2013 set at Glastonbury Festival nearly 13 years ago. The whole of Beggars Banquet is as surreal and odd as its predecessor, Their Satanic Majesties Request, and “Factory Girl” is particularly jarring. It’s a folk rock song not unlike the Appalachian folk tunes you’d hear out in the boonies, complete with fiddles, congas, mandolins, and tablas.

“Jenny Wren” by Paul McCartney from ‘Chaos And Creation In The Backyard’ (2005)

“Jenny Wren” might just be the one deep cut that the majority of Paul McCartney fans out there agree needs more love. It’s a beautiful acoustic number with that story-song element that made McCartney so successful at writing songs for The Beatles. There’s an incredible warmth to this song about a woman who is dealing with her traumatic childhood. It’s not unlike the warm kind of feeling that “Blackbird” gave listeners back in the day.

Sadly, Paul McCartney hasn’t played this tune since way back in 2005. His last performance of the tune was at a concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Who knows if we’ll ever hear this entry on our list of classic rock deep cuts again?

Photo by J.Tregidgo/WireImage