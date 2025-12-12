3 Final Classic Rock Albums From the 21st Century That Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise

Being a classic rock fan in the 21st century is hard. First off, there are very few bands that emulate the sound you so love. Secondly, all the musicians you so love have either stopped making music or tragically passed away. Furthermore, when the artists in question have stopped making music or passed away, their final albums typically fly under the radar for a multitude of different reasons. That being said, here are three swan song classic rock albums from the 21st century that simply don’t get enough praise.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie

On January 10, 2016, David Bowie passed away at 69 years old in New York City after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. Two days before his passing, on January 8, Bowie’s birthday, he released his 26th and final studio album, Blackstar. It’s unclear if Bowie was planning another album following the release of this one. However, if Bowie intended this album as a goodbye, then it was one heck of a goodbye.

Following the release of the album and the death of David Bowie, Blackstar went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Bowie’s first-ever No. 1 album. The whole album is worth checking out, but to get you started, we suggest listening to the following songs: “Dollar Days”, “Girl Loves Me”, and “Lazarus”.

‘The Wind’ by Warren Zevon

Warren Zevon was never a chart-topping, limelight-soaking artist; thus, his final album is seemingly only known by fans who absolutely adore Zevon and his music. In 2003, Warren Zevon released his 12th and final studio album, The Wind, roughly two weeks before his death on September 7.

Zevon intended his final album to be a goodbye, as he was dying from terminal lung cancer during the recording of it. This is certainly Zevon’s most personal album, and just maybe, one of the most personal albums of all time. If you want the waterworks to flow, then listen to Zevon’s goodbye, “Keep Me In Your Heart”.

‘You Want It Darker’ by Leonard Cohen

On October 21, 2016, Leonard Cohen released his 14th and final studio album, You Want It Darker. Subsequently, Cohen passed away a couple of days later, on November 7, at 82 years old. Cohen released a posthumous album in 2019, which was a set of recordings completed by his son. Though this album was Cohen’s last album before his death.

Cohen’s death was sudden and unexpected, so this album was not meant as a goodbye. Nevertheless, and in usual Cohen fashion, the album is incredibly vulnerable and philosophical. Some superb tracks featured on the album include the title track, “Treaty”, and “Leaving The Table”.

Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic