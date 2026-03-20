3 Folky Songs That Defined the 1970s Laurel Canyon Sound

Ever heard of the Laurel Canyon sound? Laurel Canyon refers to a particular district in the Hollywood Hills that had a bit of a “heyday” in the 1970s when it came to the singer-songwriters that came out of it. It was prominent before then, serving as a center for counterculture in the 1960s. A ton of now-legendary musicians lived and/or produced music in that very neighborhood, from Joni Mitchell to Neil Young to Graham Nash and beyond. Even big names in psychedelia like The Mamas & The Papas and The Doors once called Laurel Canyon home. Let’s look at just a few of the folkier 1970s tunes that boast the Laurel Canyon sound.

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“A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell (1971)

Joni Mitchell is probably the most noteworthy musician to boast the Laurel Canyon sound, though I’m sure one could debate that notion. Either way, she is an important musician to boast the district’s particular musical vibe, and if I had to pick one song to mention, it would be “A Case Of You” from the 1971 album Blue. The whole of that ultra-vulnerable album is essential listening. But “A Case Of You” is the kind of shimmering gem that stands out from the rest.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young (1972)

This folk rock classic is one of Neil Young’s most well-known songs, and for good reason. Not only does “Heart Of Gold” boast that Laurel Canyon sound, but it’s also one of the most beloved folk rock songs of the era. It’s been covered by everyone from Tori Amos to Johnny Cash to Willie Nelson. And it remains Young’s only No. 1 hit in the US.

“Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1970)

This is a particularly special song with the Laurel Canyon sound that actually (kind of) references the neighborhood. Joni Mitchell famously wrote her third album, Ladies Of The Canyon, about the people who lived in Laurel Canyon in 1970. Before that album was released, Graham Nash (who was in a relationship with Mitchell at the time) wrote the song “Our House” about the domestic bliss the two experienced living in Mitchell’s home in Laurel Canyon. The song was released later in 1970 with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Naturally, “Our House” was a decent hit for CSNY. It peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada.

Photo by Jim McCrary/Redferns