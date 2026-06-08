4 Songs From 1972 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

These 1972 hit songs are so good, I bet every baby boomer out there knows them by heart. And even if you weren’t around when these songs dropped, I bet you love them just the same.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

Looking Glass had a regular smash hit on their hands with this soft rock gem from 1972. “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did just as well in Canada. Written by Elliot Lurie, this song tells the tale of a barmaid on the coast who is flirted with by the countless sailors who visit her harbor town, but her heart belongs to a man who only loves the sea.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’

This is easily Neil Young’s most famous song, and I definitely think it deserves the love. “Heart Of Gold” is a standout single from Young’s iconic folk-rock record Harvest, and fans in 1972 definitely resonated with it. The song was a No. 1 smash on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 globally. If you listen closely, you’ll hear icons Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor singing backup.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John from ‘Honky Château’

When one thinks of Elton John, one usually thinks of “Rocket Man”. This iconic, operatic glam rock classic was ahead of its time, and it remains a fan favorite among John fans today. Back in 1972, when it first dropped, this song was a major hit for John, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash from ‘I Can See Clearly Now’

This reggae-soul R&B classic is so instantly recognizable, even those who weren’t close to being born yet in 1972 know it well. “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash might just be the most instantly recognizable song of 1972. And it’s also one of the most fun jams to sing along to. This gem of a tune, written by Johnny Nash himself, peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The song did similarly well in Canada and much of Europe.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)