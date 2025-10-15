3 Forgotten and Lost Country Songs From 1969 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Remembering the hit songs of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Loretta Lynn is a fairly easy feat if you are a tried-and-true country music fan. But even if you are a tried-and-true country music fan, it’s still hard to remember some more obscure tracks from specific years. So, to test your knowledge, here are three country songs from 1969 that we bet you don’t remember.

“Like A Summer Thursday” by Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt seemingly built his life around the fact that his music would outlive him. Tragically, that has come to be true, and the country music world reveres his songs “Pancho and Lefty”, “I’ll Be Here In The Morning”, “Waitin’ Around To Die”, and more. However, one Van Zandt song that has continued to fly under the radar is his 1969 track, “Like A Summer Thursday”.

Released on his 1969 album, Our Mother the Mountain, “Like A Summer Thursday” is a highlight on Van Zandt’s sophomore album. If you don’t remember this song, well then, we were right. However, now you’ve discovered or rediscovered it, so happy listening. You’ll thank us later.

“Sin City” by The Flying Burrito Brothers

Critics, historians, and steadfast fans often cite Gram Parsons and The Flying Burrito Brothers as one of the most influential country rock and Americana bands of all time. However, despite their very favorable reputation, they were obscure in the 60s and have remained obscure in the 2020s.

Their 1969 debut album, The Gilded Palace of Sin, received no major commercial success upon its release. Consequently, their songs, including “Sin City”, have not been circulated regularly. However, hopefully you’ll help change that fact, because we are introducing you to their phenomenal track, “Sin City.”

“Rock Salt And Nails” by Steve Young

The last entry on our list of forgotten and lost country songs might surprise you, but stick with us for a moment. Most of you probably recognize the title thanks to Tyler Childers. He is not the writer of this song, nor is he the only one to perform it. Written by folk singer Utah Phillips in 1961, this song was covered by underrated folk country singer Steve Young in 1969, and it packs a punch you might not be ready for.

Tyler Childers certainly made this song a famous and respected single in country music, but Young’s rendition is just as powerful. So, if you want to listen to someone else perform this classic folk country song, then give Steven Young’s rendition a try. You won’t regret it.

Photo by Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images