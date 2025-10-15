Concert Review: Jonas Brothers Bring Their Buzz-Worthy Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Alongside Sierra Ferrell and Maren Morris

The Jonas Brothers have been pulling in crowds for decades now. Their latest run on the road serves as a 20th-anniversary tour for the group, and they are making sure to reflect on where they’ve been. The brothers brought their ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 14. Though they plotted dates far away from their native New Jersey, the Jonas Brothers have striven to make every night on this tour feel like a homecoming—Music City being no exception.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Jonas Brothers Give a Shockingly Twangy Performance of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Love Places” at the Calgary Stampede]

Review: Jonas Brothers Bring Their ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ Tour to Nashville

Perhaps more than ever, the Jonas Brothers are a family affair. Ever since they reconnected in 2019, the brothers’ efforts have been focused on recognizing past issues, moving beyond them, and focusing on the love of music that unites their entire family. The trio highlighted this throughout the night at Bridgestone Arena by bringing along their parents and their youngest sibling, Franklin, who also played a 15-minute intro set before the opener. To close the show, the entire Jonas clan came out on stage to perform the heart-swelling “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” No moment could’ve encapsulated a tour about reconnecting with your roots better.

Other emotionally rife highlights included a touching performance of their ode to fatherhood, “Little Bird,” and a throwback rendition of one of the first songs they wrote together, “Please Be Mine.”

In between those slower numbers were arena-ready hits. As anyone who has been to a Jonas Brothers tour in recent years will tell you, every person up on stage is having the best time they could have. From the band to the backing vocalists to the brothers themselves, ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ is one big party that the entire crowd is happy to be in on.

The band made sure to play hits from throughout their career on this tour, while also featuring songs from the namesake album. Fans of any age and every era had something to be excited about. Even fans of their solo works got a few moments throughout the night.

Jonas Brothers Welcome Special Guests to Bridgestone

The most buzz-worthy part of this tour is the special guests they’ve managed to pull in. Few tours in recent memory have had as much star power as this one. From fellow Disney stars to ’00s pop-rock icons, the Jonas Brothers have given fans their money’s worth.

At Bridgestone, special guests included Sierra Ferrell, who sang “American Dreaming” and her collaboration with Joe Jonas, “Sip Your Wine,” and Maren Morris, who joined the band to sing her 2018 hit “The Middle.” Fans waited with bated breath to see which artists they would get on this tour stop, and they were certainly gifted two very Nashville-centric picks.

The most impressive and enticing thing about the Jonas Brothers tour is their approach. It’s evident on stage how much they are enjoying performing together these days. That is also reflected in how they speak about their careers offstage. This trio is enjoying performing together again and making unbelievably catchy hits. This is the foundation for one of the most fun shows any pop artist has put on this year.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Live Nation)