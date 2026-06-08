Russell Dickerson Nails CMA Fest Main Stage Debut With Energetic Set, Fetty Wap Surprise

Russell Dickerson has finally made it to the main stage. On his 12th CMA Fest appearance, the country star played at Nissan Stadium, where he delivered an energetic set on the fourth and final night of the 2026 event.

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Dickerson came out ready to party, kicking off his set by playing “Blue Tacoma,” “Worth Your Wild,” and “Every Little Thing” back-to-back.

“Unbelievable, man,” Dickerson remarked of the Nashville crowd, before delivering a speech about not giving up on your dreams.

With that, Dickerson performed his breakout hit, “Yours.”

The fun didn’t end there, far from it, in fact. As the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders danced nearby, Dickerson welcomed out Fetty Wap to perform their song, “Boots,” together.

The appearance marked Fetty Wap’s first-ever time at CMA Fest, and he made it count with an onstage moment that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

At the conclusion of the song, Dickerson revealed that it was the rapper’s birthday. He proceeded to lead the Nissan Stadium crowd in a singalong of “Happy Birthday” in honor of his special guest.

After Fetty Wap delighted the crowd with a performance of his 2015 song “Trap Queen,” Dickerson wrapped up his set in epic fashion.

The country star began by performing an a cappella version of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” before breaking into his latest hit, “Happen to Me.”

Russell Dickerson Reflects on His Rise

Earlier at CMA Fest, Dickerson sat down for a chat with Keith Urban. During their conversation, Dickerson reflected on how far he’s come in recent years.

“I feel like this is the first CMA Fest that I’ve done where people actually care. This wouldn’t have happened two years ago,” Dickerson remarked of being in conversation with Urban. “This is my first legitimate time playing the stadium… We made it guys!”

As for what he hopes for his future, Dickerson said he dreams of even more experiences like this one to come.

“I’ve loved to watch Keith and take pages out of his book and just tour and entertain and put on the best show possible. Definitely touring, still doing what we’re doing,” he said. “I feel like we’re just getting started. Definitely hopefully still playing Nissan at CMA Fest in four years, five years, forever.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images