3 Forgotten B-Sides That Outshine Their Classic A-Side Releases

In the battle for song supremacy, sometimes it’s the B-sides that outdo their A-side pair. While the A-side track is supposed to be the catchier, more radio-friendly release, sometimes it is outdone by its flip side.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three occasions when this happened. These are three songs from back in the day that prove that sometimes, the B-side wins out. Indeed, these are three forgotten B-sides that outshine their classic A-side release.

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“Rain” by The Beatles (Single, 1966)

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When it comes to songs by The Beatles, it would take a lot to outshine the band’s well-known 1966 single, “Paperback Writer”, but that’s just what “Rain” can do. While “Paperback Writer” tells the story of a storyteller, “Rain” seemingly talks about the weather. But of course it’s all metaphor when it leaps off singer John Lennon’s lips. Everything with him was an allegory. And this song is no different. Rain is not just rain, and sunshine is not just sunshine when Lennon sings. Indeed, on this song, everything means a little bit more than meets the eye.

“Holy Holy” by David Bowie (Single, 1971)

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When artists released singles, they wanted their A-side to make waves. But then they would add something a bit weirder on the flip side. That’s exactly what David Bowie did here. While his popular song “Black Country Rock” was the A-side on this single release, his much stranger tune, “Holy Holy”, was on the B-side. And while many DJs might not have even given the B-side here a chance, those who did were pleasantly surprised. The B-side invigorates; it enlivens. It inspires with its oddity. That’s way harder to find than a catchy rock release.

“Sway” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Sticky Fingers’ (1971)

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The 1971 song “Sway” by The Rolling Stones is an unexpected classic. There are many tracks from the band’s album, Sticky Fingers, that have since subsisted, including “Wild Horses” and “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”, but there’s a reason that “Sway” was the LP’s second track. The song wasn’t hidden at the end of the album; it helped set the tone. In a way, it’s more exemplary of The Stones than the other, catchier, radio-friendly tunes. It’s essential listening.

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