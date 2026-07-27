3 Rock Songs From 1964 That Every 60s Kid Knows by Heart Today

The rock songs from 1964 will likely always be considered timeless. Among the many hits that came out in 1964 are these three rock songs, which are so memorable that it’s likely that every 60s kid still knows them all by heart.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” by The Beatles

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One of the biggest hits by The Beatles, “Can’t Buy Me Love” appears on A Hard Day’s Night, their third studio album. Like most of their music, “Can’t Buy Me Love” was written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

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“Can’t Buy Me Love” says, “Can’t buy me love, love / Can’t buy me love / I’ll buy you a diamond ring my friend / If it makes you feel alright / I’ll get you anything my friend / If it makes you feel alright / ‘Cause I don’t care too much for money / Money can’t buy me love.”

1964 was a big year for The Beatles. They released several other singles in 1964, including “I Feel Fine”, “And I Love Her”, and “Eight Days A Week”, among others.

“It’s All Over Now” by The Rolling Stones

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“It’s All Over Now” is The Rolling Stones’ first No.1 single in their native UK. The song is part of 12 X 5, the band’s second album to be released in the United States.

Bobby Womack and Shirley Womack are the two writers of the song. The Valentinos, which included Bobby Womack, first released “It’s All Over Now”. But it’s The Rolling Stones whose version remains the most popular.

“It’s All Over Now” says, “Well, she used to run around with every man in town / She spent all my money, playing her high class game / She put me out, it was a pity how I cried / Tables turn and now her turn to cry / Because I used to love her, but it’s all over now / Because I used to love her, but it’s all over now.”

“Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley

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Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman are the writers of “Viva Las Vegas”. The song is part of a film of the same name, starring Elvis Presley. Although he reportedly never performed the song live, it remains among his most popular.

“Viva Las Vegas” says, “How I wish that there were more / Than the 24 hours in the day / Even if there were 40 more / I wouldn’t sleep a minute away / Oh, there’s blackjack and poker and the roulette wheel / A fortune won and lost on every deal / All you need’s a strong heart and a nerve of steel / Viva Las Vegas / Viva Las Vegas.”

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns