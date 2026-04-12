3 Forgotten Slow Dances That Defined Young Love in the 1990s

Gen Xers who were teens or young adults in the 1990s likely remember these three ballads all too well from school dances or prom. Today’s younger listeners, though, might have forgotten about them or never knew about the romantic power they had over hormonal teens in the 90s. Either way, they’re certainly worth revisiting nowadays. These songs for slow dances in the 1990s are absolutely brilliant. And even if they aren’t your cup of tea, if you were young in the 90s, you definitely will get a dose of nostalgia from them.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men (1994)

Well, there’s no way I could leave this timeless song off of our list. I don’t think there’s a Gen Xer or a Millennial alive today that doesn’t remember this passionate song, let alone can keep themselves from belting out that chorus. However, I doubt many younger listeners have even heard it. That’s a shame, because this pop R&B classic from Boyz II Men was a huge success back in 1994. It took home a Grammy Award and was nominated for Record of the Year. And that sensual music video became a big part of pop culture for the rest of the decade. “I’ll Make Love To You” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, too.

“All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo (1998)

“All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo is one of those songs with a chorus that just burned its way into the brains of teens and young listeners at the time. “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo is one of those slow dance slow-burners that manages to also be catchy. That’s not an easy type of song to produce. But this duo did it swimmingly, and “All My Life” topped the Hot 100 for three entire weeks back in 1998.

“You Were Meant For Me” by Jewel (1996)

Nothing screams 90s more than the music video for this hit by Jewel. And outside of the music video, “You Were Meant For Me” was a go-to track for slow dances in the 1990s. It’s pretty clear why. This is a pop song full of yearning, with the perfect tempo for a romantic dance. It was also a big hit for Jewel around the time she released her acclaimed album Pieces Of You. “You Were Meant For Me” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also reached the Top 40 on quite a few international charts, too.

Photo by Brendan Walter/Courtesy of Shore Fire Media