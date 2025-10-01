3 Forgotten Songs From 1975 I Bet You Don’t Remember (But Should)

The mid-70s were known for plenty of disco, soft rock, and excellent pop music. And because of the sheer volume of chart-topping songs that came out of that era, quite a few genuinely good tunes have been lost to time. Let’s look at a few “lost” and somewhat forgotten songs from 1975 that I think we should remember fondly. I bet you’ve never heard any of these three gems!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Feelings” by Morris Albert

While this song was technically released in 1974, I included it on this list because it became such a huge hit in 1975. “Feelings” by Morris Albert made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1975, and did even better on the Adult Contemporary chart at No. 2. And while this is a really solid soft rock song, there is some controversial lore surrounding it.

Specifically, a French songwriter named Louis Gasté sued Albert over the song in the 1980s, claiming that Albert nicked the concept from his 1957 tune, “Pour Toi”. He actually won the case and is now credited as the co-author of the song.

“Get Down, Get Down (Get On The Floor)” by Joe Simon

I really couldn’t avoid putting a disco classic on this list. I went with the often-underrated “Get Down, Get Down (Get On The Floor)” by Joe Simon, released in March 1975. This excellent collaborative song, written by Simon and Raeford Gerald, was a big hit. The tune made it all the way to No. 8 on the Hot 100. The song also marked Simon’s final No. 1 hit on the soul charts.

“Dynomite” by Bazuka

How about a funk tune? “Dynomite” was written by Tony Camillo, a soul and disco producer known for his work in the 60s and 70s. It was performed by the instrumental R&B outfit Bazuka. “Dynomite” is one of the finest and funkiest lost songs from 1975 on this list. It’s a shame that it doesn’t get as much love today. The title of this song was inspired by a famous one-liner from the character J.J. from the sitcom Good Times.

It takes real talent to make samples of explosions sound cool in a song, and Camillo and Bazuka did it gloriously well.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images