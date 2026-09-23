3 Rock Songs From 1966 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the middle of the 1960s might be some of the most timeless songs that have ever been released. Among the many great tunes that came out in that time period are these three rock songs. They are all so good that I still smile when I happen to hear them today.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

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The Beach Boys had plenty of hits in the 1960s, including “Good Vibrations”. The song was written by band members Brian Wilson and Mike Love. It is part of their Smiley Smile album, released one year later.

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A feel-good tune if there ever was one, “Good Vibrations” says in part, “I’m pickin’ up good vibrations / She’s giving me excitations.”

“Good Vibrations” became a two-week No. 1 single for The Beach Boys. They also received their first three Grammy nominations for “Good Vibrations”.

“Summer In The City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

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The Lovin’ Spoonful only had one No. 1 single, and it’s “Summer In The City”. A summer anthem, “Summer In The City” was written by band members John Sebastian and Steve Boone, along with Sebastian’s brother, Mark Sebastian. It is part of Hums Of The Lovin’ Spoonful, their third studio album.

“Summer In The City” says, “And babe, don’t you know it’s a pity / That the days can’t be like the nights / In the summer, in the city / In the summer, in the city.”

This song has since been covered multiple times, including an instrumental version by Quincy Jones in 1973. Joe Cocker had a moderate hit with this song in 1994.

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas & The Papas

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“Monday, Monday” is The Mamas & The Papas first No. 1 single. It is on If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears, their first record.

Written by band member John Phillips, “Monday, Monday” is actually a sad song about being left by the person you love. Still, the upbeat tempo and singalong lyrics make it hard not to at least grin a little while listening to the song.

“Monday, Monday” says in part, “Monday, Monday, so good to me / Monday mornin’, it was all I hoped it would be / Oh Monday mornin’, Monday mornin’ couldn’t guarantee / That Monday evening you would still be here with me.”

If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears also has “California Dreamin’”, their first big hit.

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