3 Rock Songs From 1993 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

Remember what it was like to hang out with your friends at the mall in 1993, jamming out to the rock songs that would come on over the mall speakers? The age of mall culture for teenagers is more or less dead and gone, but the memories 90s teens made still remain. Let’s look at just a few such songs that you definitely still remember from your mall rat days.

“Two Princes” by Spin Doctors from ‘Pocket Full Of Kryptonite’

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This one was likely a go-to at malls and shopping centers back in 1993, considering how popular it was and that notable upbeat alt-rock sound. “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors had that pop-rock quality that made it a palatable hit, and that’s certainly what it became. This song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart. It reached the Top 10 almost globally.

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“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’

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Blind Melon’s sole hit was all over the radio back in 1993, so it comes as no surprise that it made it to mall speakers often that year. “No Rain” is a fine mix of alt-rock, neo-psychedelic, and folk, and plenty of young listeners vibed with it. So much so that this song made it to No. 1 on the Album Rock and Modern Rock Tracks charts in the US. If you were an MTV fan, you definitely remember that music video, too. Sadly for Blind Melon, “No Rain” would be their only entry on the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 20.

“Linger” by The Cranberries from ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’

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This jam from The Cranberries is still their most enduring hit after all these years. And back in 1993, it was one of those rock songs that you just couldn’t escape on the radio or at the mall. Not that you’d want to, anyway. The dreamy alt-rock classic “Linger” by The Cranberries peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 and No. 14 on the UK Singles chart. It also reached No. 4 on the Alternative Airplay chart in the US.

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