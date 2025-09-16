3 Grunge Songs From 1992 That Every Seattle Music Fan Knows

If you were a grunge fan in the 1990s, which was the best year? Many say the style died along with its central figure, Kurt Cobain, in 1994. Others might say the year 1991 was the best—that’s when Ten and Nevermind dropped. But perhaps there is another option? Another year when grunge fans were really enjoying themselves?

How about 1992? That’s the year we wanted to explore below. What were the top grunge tracks from 1992? Which tunes were grunge fans—especially those in the Pacific Northwest, where the genre originated—singing along to at the top of their lungs back then? Let’s dive in. Indeed, these are three grunge songs from 1992 that every Seattle music fan knows.

“Would?” by Alice In Chains From ‘Dirt’ (1992)

When burgeoning frontman Andrew Wood died, just weeks before his band Mother Love Bone was set to release their debut LP, it sent shock waves throughout the Pacific Northwest. One way the guys from Alice in Chains coped with his passing was to write a tribute song for him, “Would?” Since then, it has become one of the band’s most iconic songs—it’s also an excellent offering on their MTV Unplugged record. Lead vocalist Layne Staley shreds as he summons Wood’s memory.

“Nearly Lost You” by Screaming Trees from ‘Sweet Oblivion’ (1992)

The most commercially successful song by Screaming Trees, this loving lament was included on the soundtrack for the Seattle-based film, Singles, from writer-director Cameron Crowe. The buzzy track highlights lead singer Mark Lanegan’s gravely voice and his penchant for tugging at your heartstrings. While Screaming Trees may not be on the Mount Rushmore of grunge, they are squarely in the inner circle of important acts.

“Suck You Dry” by Mudhoney from ‘Piece Of Cake’ (1992)

Where would grunge be without Mark Arm, without Mudhoney? Arm helped invent the sounds that would make grunge famous, and he did so way back in the 80s with groups like Green River. But it was Mudhoney that was his most commercially successful group, bringing music fans crazed yet cravable songs like “Suck You Dry” and “Touch Me I’m Sick”. Grunge owes Arm a debt of gratitude, to be sure. And so does Seattle at large, for that matter!

