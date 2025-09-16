From GRAMMYs To Hit Songs: 3 of the Most Successful Winners of ‘The Voice’

The Voice has certainly been successful in making people’s musical dreams come true. With all-star coaches including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, it’s no surprise that The Voice has put some great talent into the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

Keep reading for the show’s top three most successful winners.

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope has had a successful music career since winning Season 3 of The Voice in 2012. The singer entered the show with a following, having previously fronted the pop punk band Hey Monday. On The Voice, though, Pope decided to switch her focus to country music.

In the years since, she has had six songs land on the Billboard Hot 100, most recently the Chris Young duet “Think of You” in 2016. Meanwhile, on the Hot Country Songs chart, that same song came in at No. 2 and was one of five tracks Pope landed on the chart.

Pope, who has north of 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, was even nominated for a GRAMMY for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the track.

In 2024, Pope revealed that she was leaving country music. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Pope said she made the decision after she faced backlash for being outspoken against racism and transphobia in the genre.

Since then, Pope has released her fourth LP, Hereditary. She’s also been giving musicals a try, having starred in the off-Broadway shows Titanique and Rolling Thunder.

Danielle Bradbery

Since winning season 4 of The Voice in 2013, Danielle Bradbery has made her mark on country music.

She’s had five songs on the Billboard Hot 100, most successfully 2013’s “The Heart of Dixie” at No. 58. That same song came in at No. 16 on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it joined four more of Bradbery’s tunes. On the album side, both her freshman and sophomore LPs reached the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Country Albums chart.

With nearly 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Bradbery has many fans. Among those are the likes of Diplo, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, and Jordan Davis, all of whom she’s collaborated with.

The singer, who’s been nominated for multiple ACM and CMT awards, released her most recent album, Danielle, in September 2024.

Jordan Smith

The Voice‘s Season 9 winner, Jordan Smith, has taken off since his 2015 victory.

Smith’s debut album, Something Beautiful, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, making history as the highest debut ever and biggest first-week seller from a winner of The Voice.

Additionally, songs from that LP held the No. 1 and 2 spots on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Smith’s performances of “Hallelujah” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” both took turns leading the chart too.

Smith released his Christmas album, ‘Tis the Season, in 2016, which he followed up with Only Love two years later. His latest LP, The People’s Hymnal, came out in February 2025.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive