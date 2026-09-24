3 Happy Pill Rock Songs That Will Cure Anyone’s Sadness

Listening to the three rock songs below is like a daily dose of happy vitamins. Put on one of these tracks, and you won’t be able to stop the good mood. Revisit them as needed to turn your day around.

[RELATED: These 4 Iconic Compilation Albums Matter Just as Much as Their Makers’ Studio Releases]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Got My Mind Set On You” — George Harrison

Play video

George Harrison delivered plenty of legendary melodies over the years, but few are as heart-pounding as “Got My Mind Set On You.” This instantly catchy melody is indisputably happy. You’d have a hard time being sad while listening to Harrison sing the chorus.

“It’s gonna take time / Whole lotta’ precious time / It’s gonna take patience and time, mmm / To do it, to do it, to do it, to do it,” Harrison sings in this immaculate cover. Though this song is a redux version of a James Ray track, Harrison effectively made it his own. He left much of his typically psychedelic, heady material behind in favor of this simple but perfect happy pill.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” — Queen

Play video

This Queen song is like an adrenaline injection. Whatever mood you were in before this song played, it is instantly wiped away as soon as the opening notes hit. Freddie Mercury charges the listener up with the track’s lead-in. Once he erupts into the chorus, you can’t keep the happiness away.

You could have a bad attitude while listening to this Queen hit, but you’d have to try pretty hard. “I’m a shooting star leaping through the sky like a tiger / Defying the laws of gravity / I’m a racing car, passing by like Lady Godiva / I’m gonna go, go, go, there’s no stopping me,” are lyrics we can’t help but sing along to with unabashed glee.

“Uptown Girl” — Billy Joel

Play video

“Uptown girl / She’s been living in her uptown world / I bet she’s never had a backstreet guy,” the lyrics to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” read. No matter how much you might eye-roll when this song comes on because it’s been played to death, by the end of the song you’re bound to be head-bobbing along with zero objections.

This song has infectious energy. It seeps into your bones no matter how much you push it away. If you need to stave off a stubborn bad mood, pop this song on. It’ll be the cure, no doubt.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)