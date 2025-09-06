3 Hated Albums That Redefined the Rock Genre as We Know It

It’s pretty safe to say that some of the most influential rock albums out there were ahead of their time. And in being ahead of their time, audiences from their time may not have been very receptive. A truly amazing and pioneering album, particularly in rock music, will often be released to the masses without much fanfare. And then, years later, people will praise that album for its brilliance. It’s happened before, and it’s happened to the following three hated rock albums that ended up redefining the genre of rock as we know it. Let’s take a look!

‘Yellow Submarine’ by The Beatles (1968)

No band can escape criticism, even if that band is the most famous one of the 20th century. The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine is considered by many (not all) fans as the Fab Four’s most lukewarm release of their career. Half the album was made up of the score for the film of the same name, and it has, overall, been overlooked by many listeners. And yet, this was a pretty influential album.

“Hey Bulldog” boasts one of the best guitar riffs of the band’s career. Paul McCartney’s songwriting is on another level with songs like “All Together Now”. “Only A Northern Song” remains one of the most scathing critiques of the music publishing industry. The album occupies a space between experimental music and pop music, and it deserves some credit.

‘Electric Mud’ by Muddy Waters (1968)

Plenty of blues artists could be credited with bridging the gap between blues and rock, but the only musician who comes to my mind in that respect is Muddy Waters. Electric Mud was the result of Muddy Waters’ talent and Charles Stepney’s killer guitar skills. The album went on to inspire musicians like Jimi Hendrix, who was a notable fan of the record, and it is often considered something of an early influence on hip-hop artists.

And yet, Electric Mud was dragged through the mud (ha!) by blues purists who thought it was too psychedelic. It’s one of the most hated blues rock albums ever, and it really shouldn’t be, in my opinion

‘Highway 61 Revisited’ by Bob Dylan (1965)

I know what you’re thinking. Does anyone hate this album? It’s nearly perfect from start to finish. I’d have to agree, and I don’t know a soul who thinks Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan is a bad album. However, just mere weeks before this album was released, Dylan performed with electric instruments for the first time at the Newport Folk Festival. And we all know how that turned out.

There was so much anti-Dylan energy floating around folk spaces after the night Dylan went electric that many didn’t even listen to Highway 61 Revisited. Despite gaining substantially good reviews, more than a few diehard folk fans weren’t happy with the release. And yet, it proved that folk and rock could connect in a big way. It influenced years and maybe even decades of folk rock music.

