3 Heavy One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Sound More Like Poetry

The 1970s knew how to rock. The songwriters from the decade took the lessons they learned from the 1960s and the era’s musical offerings and raised things up to the next level. That’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three popular songs from back in the day that showcased two things—sonic heft and lyrical poeticism. Indeed, these are three heavy one-hit wonders from the 1970s that sound more like poetry.

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam from ‘Ram Jam’ (1977)

Play video

There are many kinds of poems out there. Sometimes they are rich linguistic works with flowery language and flowing rhythm. Other times, they are more basic—almost guttural expressions of a community and culture. Not every poem has to be elegiac or quizzical. Sometimes a poem can be simple. Enter: Ram Jam’s “Black Betty”. The song certainly is heavy with its big rhythms and loud guitars. But from a lyrical standpoint, it’s very basic in the best of ways. It’s almost like a cave painting put to words.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1974)

Play video

Poetry, more often than not, is all about love. It’s about the thrill that electrifies your bones when you fall into it, and it’s about the dried-out pain that comes when love goes away. And in 1974, Nazareth certainly understood the latter. On “Love Hurts”, which was originally released by The Everly Brothers, Nazareth sings about the awful loss we feel when love recedes. Just check out the second stanza: “Some fools think of happiness / Blissfulness, togetherness / Some fools, fool themselves, I guess / They’re not foolin’ me / I know it isn’t true, I know it isn’t true / Love is just a lie, made to make you blue / Love hurts, ooh, ooh, love hurts.” Pure poetry.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda from ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (1977)

Play video

This song was originally written by Nina Simone, so along with a depth of emotion, you know it’s got some terrific lyrics. Simone is one of the greatest American songwriters ever. But her track in the hands of the disco group Santa Esmeralda? Now, that’s a combination worth writing home about. Indeed, between lively music and upbeat rhythms, the band’s lead vocalist Leroy Gómez sings on this remorseful number, “‘Cause I’m just a soul whose intentions are good / Oh, Lord! Please don’t let me be misunderstood.” It’s like Shakespeare is in the room!

Photo by Echoes/Redferns