3 Classic Rock Frontmen From the 70s Who Knew How To Throw a Party

It’s healthy to party. Maybe it’s not an activity one should do all day, every day, but blowing off some steam and hanging out with peers is an important part of being alive. It’s good to shoot the breeze, to laugh, to dance, and to have a little fun now and again. If not, what is life for? The answer can’t be only work, can it?

Below, we wanted to highlight three artists who knew how to part. A trio of classic rock frontmen from the 1970s who were the party. For those who like rock and a good party, these artists are for you! Indeed, these are three 70s classic rock frontmen who knew how to throw a good party.

David Bowie

When you host a great party, whether it’s from the stage or not, fashion and style are crucial aspects. And when you’re talking 1970s rock music and style, the first name that has to come to mind is David Bowie. The glamorous, shape-shifting lead singer, who is known for songs like “Starman”, “Heroes”, and “Let’s Dance”, could energize any audience and bring them to their toe-tapping feet. He was the star of the show, the flicker of the candle, the man of the hour.

Freddie Mercury

No matter what decade Freddie Mercury was performing in, he was the focal point. He is one of those artists who can stand on stage in front of 100,000 people and attract all the attention. Mercury was an opera singer trapped in the life of a rock star. His big voice could bring the energy up in any room, arena, or concert hall. And today, his music, from “We Will Rock You” to “Bohemian Rhapsody”, does the same via any radio station, vinyl album, or streaming playlist. Mercury is the gift you want to open during any shindig.

Roger Daltrey

The Who were so confident in the parties they were throwing on stage that they destroyed their instruments as often as they could and started over the next day. At the center of it was wild lead singer Roger Daltrey, who took the epic shows from the British-born band to the next level over and over. His robust voice was like a jolt of energy, and as a result, the band’s live performances were more akin to massive parties than they were musical performances.

