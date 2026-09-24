3 High-Minded Concept Albums From the 1990s That We Love To Sing Along To

While the concept record was invented in the 1960s, several decades later, it was alive and well in the 1990s. Artists were taking on the difficult challenge of not only writing great songs but of putting them together cohesively.

But that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three LPs from back in the day we adore. Indeed, these are three high-minded concept albums from the 1990s we love to sing along to.

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’69 Love Songs’ by The Magnetic Fields (1999)

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This three-record, 69-song collection is most definitely a concept album. The gigantic work, which was released in 1999, comprises, as the title suggests, 69 love songs, all of which were written by The Magnetic Fields’ frontman Stephin Merritt. Yeesh! What kind of work schedule was he keeping back then? But Merritt had some fun with the subject. He’s noted that the songs aren’t just love songs but songs that comment on the notion of love songs. Sounds pretty meta. But it would seem that one would have to go that route to create so many songs at once!

‘Exile In Guyville’ by Liz Phair (1993)

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Ever think there are too many men in rock music, and not enough women? Well, in 1993, Liz Phair certainly agreed with that sentiment, which is why she created her standout work, Exile In Guyville. The album, which is a response to The Rolling Stones’ 1972 double LP Exile On Main St., depicts a small town where rock music rules and where women have little to no standing. But while the album isn’t so much a story from top to bottom, it does highlight the many issues a male-dominated music scene presents.

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ by Lauryn Hill (1998)

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In the late 1990s, few albums were as popular as The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill. The concept album showcases standout song after standout song. But it does so by maintaining a common theme. Between each song are little skits from a classroom. How we educate our children is paramount. Hill makes the claim on this record that we all could do a better job. And you know what? She’s probably still right.

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