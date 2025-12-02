3 Hits From the 1970s That Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise

The hits from the 1970s are some of the most iconic hits of all time. You have “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees, and countless other music industry standards. However, there are quite a few hits from the decade that have simply been forgotten, but we are going to try and reverse that fact with this article. That being so, here are three hits from the 1970s that simply don’t get enough praise.

“Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan

In the 1970s, one of the biggest artists from Ireland was Gilbert O’Sullivan. However, his reign as an incredibly popular artist didn’t expand greatly beyond the decade. Regardless, the man created some incredible songs during the decade, including his incredibly slept on No. 1 hit, “Alone Again (Naturally)”.

Released in 1972, O’Sullivan’s single “Alone Again (Naturally)” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July of that year. It held the top spot on the Hot 100 for six non-consecutive weeks. Due to this song’s dominant chart run, it was ranked as the second-best-selling single of the year.

“Float On” by The Floaters

On the pop charts, the R&B 1970s group, The Floaters, is often considered a one-hit wonder. Although in R&B, that is not the case in the slightest. On the R&B charts, The Floaters have several singles that fly under the radar. On the top charts, their biggest hit, and one that the masses often overlook, is their 1977 single, “Float On”.

Following its release, “Float On” went on to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was the band’s highest charting single on the chart. Despite not reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100, it reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and on the Billboard Hot Soul Singles chart, in which it held the top spot for six weeks.

“Green-Eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf

When people think of 1970s rock bands with a somewhat psychedelic twist, they think of The Eagles and Led Zeppelin. Well, one band people should mention is Sugarloaf, as they graced the 70s rock scene with several classic songs, with the most popular one being their 1970 single, “Green-Eyed Lady”.

Released in 1979, “Green-Eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf was not a No. 1 hit, but a hit nonetheless. On the Billboard Hot 100, the single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October of that year. The single was the band’s breakthrough, but even though the band went on to have a successful career, “Green-Eyed Lady” was their most successful track.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images