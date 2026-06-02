3 One-Hit Wonders From 1980 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Some songs truly stand the test of time. When they come out, they are hits in the moment. But then they just never go away. They subsist for months, years, and decades because they boast something that is essential to people. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that have lasted. These are three songs that have stood the test of time thanks to both their style and composition. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1980 with melodies that still echo decades later.

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“Fantastic Voyage” by Lakeside from ‘Fantastic Voyage’ (1980)

Fans of 1990s hip-hop may be extra-familiar with this song. It was sampled by the rapper Coolio for his 1994 rap tune of the same name. But you don’t have to be a connoisseur of rap music from back in the day to appreciate or even be familiar with this 1980 offering. You just have to be a fan of dance songs that get your feet flying and your imagination running happily on overdrive. Indeed, this song will have your toes tapping and your hands clapping with each melodic note. That’s the work’s memorable superpower.

“Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. from ‘Winelight’ (1980)

While this track was co-written by the great Bill Withers, it was co-produced by Grover Washington Jr., and it ended up on the latter’s 1980 LP, Winelight. But no matter how you slice it, the song is embedded in your memory banks as we speak—we know it. Again, fans of 1990s rap music may be extra familiar with this tune, as Will Smith sampled it for his song of the same name. But regardless of your Big Willy Style association, Washington Jr.’s offering is a classic. It’s one of those songs that seems given to humanity from on high. It’s perfection put to music.

“Whip It” by Devo from ‘Freedom Of Choice’ (1980)

There are a lot of reasons to remember Devo—from their outfits to their playful, robotic sounds. The group landed on the scene in the late 1970s and 1980s and carved out a space for themselves that will never erode. But one of the ways the band did that was by releasing the 1980 single, “Whip It”. Whip what? Who knows! Just do it! Indeed, this silly, inspiring song is the soundtrack for urgency. When you need a little motivation, just hearken back to this track. It’s impossible to forget!

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