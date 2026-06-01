On This Day in 1975, The Rolling Stones Launched a Historic Tour With a Guitarist Borrowed From Rock’s Ultimate Party Band

On this day (June 1) in 1975, The Rolling Stones kicked off their Tour of the Americas ’75. Initially, they planned to tour North, Central, and South America. Instead, they played 46 shows across the United States and Canada. Notably, the tour took place months after Mick Taylor exited the band. As a result, Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood joined the band temporarily. He became an official member of the band nearly a year later.

Videos by American Songwriter

Extravagant stage shows were becoming the new norm for rock bands in the mid-1970s. Bands like Kiss, Alice Cooper, and Led Zeppelin transformed their shows into spectacles. The Stones would not be outdone. Their 1975 American tour saw them playing on a stage shaped like a lotus flower and surrounded by a record-setting number of lights. Then, there was the infamous inflatable penis that emerged from the stage during “Star Star.”

On June 1, The Rolling Stones played the first of two consecutive shows at the LSU Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to uDiscover Music, 15,000 eager fans packed the venue that night. They witnessed Wood’s first shows with the Stones and the formation of a new lineup.

The Rolling Stones Brought a Star-Studded Show

The Rolling Stones weren’t promoting a new album during their 1975 North American tour. As a result, they didn’t debut new material. However, they brought along plenty of extra talent.

The Commodores, the Eagles, Charlie Daniels Band, J. Geils Band, the Gap Band, and Atlanta Rhythm Section were among the opening acts on the tour. Additionally, they were joined by other A-list rockers. For instance, Eric Clapton joined them for one of their Madison Square Garden shows. During a show in Colorado, Elton John took the stage with the Stones and stayed there for ten songs. Fans were also treated to a rendition of “Sympathy for the Devil” featuring Carlos Santana.

The guests, openers, stage production, and sheer number of concerts made this the Rolling Stones’ biggest tour at the time.

Featured Image by Michael Brennan/Getty Images