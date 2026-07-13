3 Iconic 70s Songs That Were Written by Teenagers

Take it from the Taylor Swifts and Olivia Rodrigos of the world: teenagers can make for some of the best songwriters out there. From the 70s specifically, here are three iconic songs that were written by teenagers.

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

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“Dream On” is easily one of Aerosmith’s biggest songs ever. This song, which frontman Steven Tyler describes as being about “ the hunger to be somebody,” came about when he was merely playing the piano one day as a teenager.

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“…’Dream On’ came of me playing the piano when I was about 17 or 18, and I didn’t know anything about writing a song,” Tyler shared with SongFacts. “It was just this little sonnet that I started playing one day. I never thought that it would end up being a real song.”

“Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways

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Before Rocker Joan Jett was of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” fame, she was kicking it with The Runaways, an all-female rock band. Jett penned this one with the band’s manager at the time, Kim Fowley, when she was about 16 or 17. Cherie Currie, who sings the song, was just 16 when it came out. Ironically, a “Cherry Bomb” is actually a metaphor for a young girl who’s a bit of a handful. This totally fit The Runaways’ vibe.

Can’t stay at home, can’t stay in school

Old folks say, “You poor little fool”

Down the street, I’m the girl next door

I’m the fox you’ve been waiting for.

“These Days” by Jackson Browne

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Released in 1973, “These Days” is a song that truly captures life’s melancholy moments. Although it’s been released by several artists after him, Brown actually wrote this one when he was just 16.

“That can be the most formative time in your life,” he shared once in a radio interview. “Trying to get through your early years is a harrowing experience for a lot of people.”

You might also be familiar with the Nico version of this song, which was featured in the 2001 movie, The Royal Tenenbaums. It’s a different vibe production-wise, but still sad and reflective all the same.

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns