3 Iconic Country Tribute Performances That Brought the House Down

Country music often pays respect to its elders. Perhaps more than any other genre, country knows how to keep hold of where it came from. Younger artists run the game, as always, but their successes are usually accompanied by a deep-seated respect for the ones who opened the door for them. Because of this, country tribute performances are commonplace. Countless artists have been feted over the years, but the three tributes below are some of the best.

Tribute to Women in Country Music – 2019 CMA Awards

While most musical tributes focus on one artist or group, some choose to lift an entire movement. Take the opening number from the 2019 CMA Awards, for example. This star-studded performance covered decades of country music in one fell swoop, highlighting the incredible women who helped make the genre accessible for later generations.

From Loretta Lynn to Terri Clark and Carrie Underwood, this performance was jam-packed with cameos and impressive vocals. Songs that were performed included Sara Evans’ “Born to Fly”, Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn”, Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman”, and Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ at Country”. On top of this performance’s nostalgia factor, it’s always tender to see one generation paying respects to those who came before.

Alan Jackson’s Version of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” – George Jones’ Funeral

While the first performance on this list brought the house down with its crowd-pleasing appeal, the second elicited a very different yet equally powerful reaction from the crowd. Alan Jackson paid tribute to George Jones at his public funeral in 2013 by playing the iconic “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

Jackson kept faithful to the original, singing this country classic very simply. But the emotionality of the performance made it one of the most touching tribute performances in recent memory.

Jimmy Buffett Tribute – 2023 CMA Awards

Jimmy Buffett’s music has always been crowd-pleasing. His blithe tunes lulled audiences into a pseudo-vacation for decades before he passed in 2023. Rightly so, the CMA Awards honored Buffett shortly after his death by organizing a tribute befitting of his mammoth legacy.

Those who helped fete Buffett were Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson, and Zac Brown Band. Each musician helped fans revisit Buffett’s stellar discography. Sending off the “Mayor of Margaritaville” in the laidback style he made his name on.

