3 Incredible Live Performances That Completely Saved Artists’ Careers

Sometimes, live performances can be so legendary, so jaw-dropping, and so memorable that they actually save the careers of their makers. That was the case for these three unbelievable live sets that one could say had a hand in their artists’ enduring career success. Let’s take a walk through music history, shall we?

Bruce Springsteen at Harvard Square Theater, 1974

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This was the first example that came to mind when I wrote this list. Back in the day, Bruce Springsteen’s career wasn’t exactly doing well. His first two records, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, didn’t crack the Top 40 in the US. But his live set in support of Bonnie Raitt, which took place on May 9, 1974, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, changed everything. Jon Landau of Rolling Stone famously said that this very performance “changed everything” and that he “saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.” Big words, I’d say. The next year, Born To Run would drop, and the rest is history.

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Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison, 1968

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Well, this one’s a shoo-in. Johnny Cash wasn’t exactly floundering in 1968. Though, his career was suffering a bit because of his struggle with addiction and declining album sales. So, he did something that few have done before. He put together a killer set list, headed to California, and performed in front of a live audience of inmates at Folsom State Prison. The insane concert was recorded and later released as At Folsom Prison. And that very album remains one of the most legendary live albums in music history. Following that, Cash’s career was on the up-and-up.

KISS on ‘MTV Unplugged’, 1995

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By the time KISS had gotten together makeup-less to perform a surprisingly stripped-down set on MTV’s famed Unplugged program, the original lineup of the band hadn’t been together in years. In a pretty big way, this very set marked one of the biggest live performances of the 90s, and it saved the careers of the members. Following the overwhelming acclaim of the performance, the band launched an insanely successful reunion tour the following year. Who knows if we would have gotten that reunion if everyone wasn’t losing their minds over this MTV Unplugged performance?

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